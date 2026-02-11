CBI arrests Delhi Police ASI for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe

New Delhi (PTI): The CBI has arrested an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to settle a property dispute, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency registered a case on Tuesday following a complaint that the officer, posted at the CR Park police station, was demanding Rs 25 lakh as a bribe in exchange for a promise that no legal action would be taken against the complainant in connection with a property dispute.

Later that evening, the CBI carried out a raid and arrested the police officer red-handed, they said.