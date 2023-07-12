CBI arrests Delhi Police head constable for receiving 'bribe' of Rs 50,000

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a Delhi Police head constable for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000 for letting an e-rickshaw charging shop operate in the Mangolpuri area here, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency had laid a trap to nab two police head constables who were allegedly demanding the bribe from the shop owner for letting him continue with the e-rickshaw charging business.

Head Constable Akshay, attached to the Mangolpuri police station, was arrested while he was receiving the bribe amount, while the other accused policeman, Bhim, is absconding, the officials said.

According to the FIR, Bhim had asked for the bribe from the shop owner. He had threatened the complainant that he would call up a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official named Sumit and the e-rickshaw charging operation at the shop would be disrupted and the e-rickshaws taken away.

The FIR alleged that Bhim had demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant for allowing the parking and charging of e-rickshaws at his shop.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out a covert operation during which conversations between the complainant and police officials regarding the bribe amount were recorded. During the recording of the conversations, it emerged that Head Constable Akshay was also part of the racket.

During the conversations, the police officials were heard refusing to reduce the bribe amount and make any effort so that the said MCD official would agree to reduce his share in it.

"We will not reduce our share, how can we ask him (the MCD official) to reduce it?" one of the accused police personnel was heard saying, according to the FIR. This was enough for the federal agency to lay the trap.

The police personnel were seen on their motorcycles near the Mangolpuri shop when the transaction was about to take place. As soon as the bribe was paid, a team of CBI officials, who were in plain clothes, arrested Akshay, but Bhim managed to flee. PTI ABS RC