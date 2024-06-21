CBI arrests Delhi Police sub-inspector taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The CBI on Friday arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

Vijay Gaur, posted at the Chhawla police station, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from an accused, under investigation, for not arresting him in the case, they said.

During negotiations, Gaur agreed to reduce the bribe to Rs 2 lakh, the officials said.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the said accused sub-inspector of Delhi Police red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant," the CBI spokesperson said.