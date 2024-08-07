CBI arrests employee among three persons in bribe case in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a revenue department official, for demanding and accepting a bribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

The CBI registered a case based on a complaint against a property dealer from Jib village in Udhampur, alleging that the dealer was demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 on behalf of a patwari for the issuance of a revenue extract of a property being purchased by the complainant's father, said a CBI spokesman.

The CBI laid a trap and the property dealer, a middleman, and the Patwari were caught in a relay-trap operation, he added. The dealer was caught red-handed first while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant. During further proceedings, a middleman was apprehended while accepting the bribe from the property dealer.

Subsequently, the patwari was also apprehended while accepting the bribe from the middleman, the spokesman said.

The CBI conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused.

All three accused will be produced before the court of the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption in Jammu, the spokesman said, adding the investigation is ongoing. PTI AB AS AS