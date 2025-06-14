CBI arrests EPFO official on graft charge in Odisha’s Berhampur

Bhubaneswar, Jun 14 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a senior official of EPFO Regional Office in Berhampur while he was accepting a bribe, an official said.

The accused official worked at the Regional Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Office in Berhampur as a senior social security assistant.

A CBI statement said that the CBI sleuths arrested the EPFO official on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.

The investigating agency said that the accused official was taking the bribe from the complainant to approve the authorized signatory application of the employer, a private company, on the EPFO Portal.

"After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant,” the CBI statement said, adding that a trap was laid to catch the accused officer red-handed.

A case was registered against the accused official, the CBI said.