CBI arrests EPFO's enforcement officer in Gujarat, 2 others in bribery case

Ahmedabad, Jun 13 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested three persons, including an enforcement officer with the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) posted at Gujarat's Jamnagar city, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh, said the central agency.

The CBI apprehended EPFO enforcement officer NC Nathwani, his middlemen-cum-consultants HK Bhayani and his son Jay Bhayani, residents of Mithapur town of Devbhumi Dwarka district, the agency said in a release.

The central agency had registered a case against the trio on a complaint by a labour contractor. It was alleged the accused officer demanded a bribe for clearing pending EPF-related issues pertaining to the complainant's firm engaged in supply of unskilled labourers to a private company at Mithapur, said the release.

The CBI laid a trap on Thursday at Jamnagar and nabbed Nathwani while accepting a bribe of Rs.1.10 lakh from the complainant's business partner through Bhayani and his son, who were also held during the trap, it said.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused persons at various places in Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Rajkot district, the release added.