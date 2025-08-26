CBI arrests Food safety officer for taking bribe in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday arrested an official of the Food Safety for allegedly taking a bribe to grant exemption from inspections in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said that an assistant Commissioner, posted in the Drug and Food Control Organization in Rajouri, was arrested following a complaint that he was demanding Rs 10,000 as a bribe to refrain from collecting samples from the complainant's shop.

He would also grant an exemption from inspections for a year so that the complainant could run his business without any problem.

Subsequently, a trap was laid on August 25, and the officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, he said.

Searches at his residence led to the recovery of incriminating documents, including papers related to properties worth over Rs 1.5 crore, he said. The seized documents are under scrutiny, the spokesperson added.