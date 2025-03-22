CBI arrests forest guard for demanding, accepting bribe of Rs 35,000 in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a forest guard for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

Vipin Pathania, posted at the Billawar zonal office of the Jammu and Kashmir forest department, was trapped following a complaint that he sought a bribe for the smooth execution of a road construction contract and the release of an earth-mover key he had allegedly taken away, the spokesperson said.

The accused was produced before the special judge for CBI cases in Jammu on Friday and was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, he said.

A search was also conducted at his residence in Billawar, leading to the recovery of some incriminating documents, the spokesperson added. PTI TAS TAS OZ OZ