CBI arrests four in bribery case

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The CBI has arrested four persons for allegedly seeking a bribe to secure relief for a Rohtak-based ECHS-empanelled hospital from an ongoing vigilance enquiry, officials said Monday.

The agency arrested Anurag Sharma, who works at the Hisar regional centre of ECHS Polyclinic; Shyam Sundar, a senior accounts officer in the Defence Accounts Department; a private doctor and middleman Nitin Sharma; and another private person, Dharampal.

It is alleged that Sharma allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.40 crore for concluding an inquiry against the privately-run Pragati Hospital, Rohtak, which would have enabled it to get Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) panel patients that stopped for 6-7 months after the inquiry was instituted.

The husband of the doctor who runs the hospital gave a complaint to the CBI, alleging he paid Rs 35 lakh recently and was asked to pay Rs 35 lakh more to make it 50 per cent advance of the total bribe amount.

The agency also took note of a telephonic conversation recorded clandestinely during an inquiry by the CBI where the complainant could be heard saying the Delhi elections are ongoing and that he would make the payment.

Following the complaint, the CBI registered the case and caught Nitin Sharma red-handed while while accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe. Later, the CBI also arrested Anurag.

The initial probe showed alleged role of Shyam Sundar and Dharampal and they were also arrested.

During searches, Rs 25 lakhs cash and incriminating documents were recovered, officials said.

All the arrested accused were produced before a special court which sent them to judicial custody. PTI ABS ABS TIR TIR