CBI arrests four, including three MES officers, for graft in MP's Sagar

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The CBI has arrested three MES officers, including a garrison engineer, along with a middleman in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly taking Rs 80,000 bribe from a contractor, officials said on Friday.

Garrison engineer Nitesh Kumar Singh, assistant garrison engineer Rakesh Sahu, and junior engineer Deepak -- all working with the Military Engineer Services (MES) -- were allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh or 2 per cent of the contract as bribe for making available a site to a contractor for carrying out repair and maintenance work under an awarded tender, the officials said.

During negotiations, they reportedly reduced the demand to Rs 80,000 or 1.5 per cent of the contract value, they said.

On receiving a complaint from the contractor, the CBI caught the three MES officials and a middleman named Rajesh Mishra red-handed while receiving the illegal gratification, the officials said.

"Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. PTI ABS ARI