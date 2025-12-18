CBI arrests fugitive proclaimed offender in 2013 bank fraud case

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a fugitive wanted in a 2013 bank fraud case of Rs 17 crore from Goa, ending his 12-year run from the law, officials said on Thursday.

Ashutosh Pandit, wanted in an alleged bank fraud case involving the Indian Overseas Bank in Pune, had changed his PAN card, Aadhaar card and passport and was living on the assumed identity of Yatin Sharma to evade the investigators, a CBI statement said.

"Persistent and sustained efforts were made to trace the accused during the investigation and after filing the chargesheet in 2013. However, he remained untraceable. After the completion of all the legal formalities, Ashutosh Pandit was declared a proclaimed offender in April 2018," the statement said.

The accused was having a residential address at Bambolim in Goa, from where he was arrested by the agency after gathering technical evidence, a CBI spokesperson said.

According to the agency, Pandit initially obtained a passport from New Delhi and upon its expiry, he procured another from Goa. PTI MHS ABS ARI