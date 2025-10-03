CBI arrests govt official for taking bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an official of Integrated Financial Advisor, Controller General of Defence Accounts, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh to clear a supply order for installation of CCTVs in an Air Force station, officials said on Friday.

The owner of the CCTV company approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that Ashok Kumar Jadav, auditor/personnel of Integrated Financial Advisor (IFA), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and an Air Force sergeant demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh, around 2 per cent of the total contract order of 2.5 crore, to clear it, the officials in Pune said.

The CBI conducted a verification exercise but the sergeant did not answer the phone. However, his role was clear in the recordings submitted by the businessman, they said.

The CBI conducted a trap operation on Monday in which Jadhav was arrested while demanding and accepting Rs 3.5 lakh, they added.

"The accused was arrested and produced before special judge, Pune, after taking the transit remand from special judge, Ahmedabad, and has been sent to police custody till October 4, 2025," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. PTI ABS DIV DIV