CBI arrests Guwahati GST commissionerate officer on bribery charge

Guwahati, Jul 1 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an official of the GST commissionerate, Guwahati, on bribery charges, an official statement said on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner, CGST at the GST Commissionerate here, M Srinivasa Rao was apprehended for "demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs 50,000 from the complainant", a CBI statement said.

The complainant had stated before the CBI that he was served demand and show-cause notices and that he was called a number of times to the CGST office by the accused.

The complainant alleged that he had carried out civil works for which all the due taxes were paid by him.

He further alleged that on his visit to CGST office to enquire about the matter, the assistant commissioner demanded Rs two lakh as "undue advantage for passing favourable orders".

After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept Rs 50,000 as bribe and he was arrested red-handed in a trap laid by CBI while he was demanding and accepting the money from the complainant.

"Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused at Guwahati and Hyderabad. Investigation is continuing," the CBI statement added.