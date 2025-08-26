CBI arrests head constable for Rs 1 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The CBI has apprehended a head constable of Delhi Police posted at Ashok Vihar police station, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said Tuesday.

The agency acted on a complaint alleging that a sub-inspector and head constable Rajkumar Meena demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for not registering an FIR against him.

The bribe amount was reduced to Rs 2 lakh after negotiations with an assurance to close the complaint without converting it into an FIR.

Meena allegedly asked the complainant to Rs 1 lakh as one part of the payment on Monday.

"The CBI laid a trap on Monday and caught the accused head constable red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from complainant as part payment," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.