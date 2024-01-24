CBI arrests hospital employee in bribery case in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Jan 24 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday arrested a hospital employee in connection with a bribery case in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, the agency said.

Advertisment

The CBI has arrested an official of Sub-District Hospital, Sopore, in the north Kashmir district, in a bribery case related to issuance of date of birth certificate, the investigating agency said in a statement.

A case was registered on a complaint against an official working in the date of birth section of Sub-District Hospital, Sopore, on the allegations of demanding a bribe from the complainant for issuance of birth certificate in favour of his daughter, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

It was further alleged that the accused initially demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 which was reduced to Rs 3,600 after negotiation, the statement said.

The CBI caught the accused after accepting a bribe of Rs 36,00 from the complainant through online transaction, the agency said. PTI SSB AS AS