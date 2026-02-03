CBI arrests Income Tax stenographer for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a stenographer of the Income Tax Department in Chennai for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh to settle tax dues, the probe agency said on Tuesday.

The agency had laid a trap and caught the accused "red-handed while demanding and accepting an undue advantage in the form of illegal gratification of Rs 1,50,000".

The bribe amount was seized during the operation, the CBI said in a statement.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on February 2 on a complaint that the accused had demanded "a bribe/undue advantage of 10 per cent of the outstanding Income Tax dues of Rs 19 lakh for the Assessment Year 2020-2021 to nullify the same".

Searches conducted at the residential premises of the accused led to the recovery of incriminating documents, the CBI said. The accused was produced before a court in Chennai on February 3 and has been remanded to judicial custody. Investigation in the case is ongoing, the agency added.