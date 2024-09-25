CBI arrests Kendriya Vidyalaya principal in Haridwar for accepting bribe of Rs 30,000

Dehradun, Sep 25 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday arrested the principal of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Haridwar while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractual worker of the school.

A case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Rajesh Kumar, principal of Kendriyas Vidyalaya, BHEL, Ranipur following complaints that he demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 per month from the contractual workers like guards, sweepers and gardeners for continuation of their job at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, a press release said.

The accused principal demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 to be paid to him for eight workers for the last 10 months.

After negotiations, the accused agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 50,000-60,000 for the eight workers.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from the complainant as part payment.

Searches were conducted by the CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to recovery of certain incriminating documents, the release said.