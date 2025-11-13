CBI arrests MCD junior engineer for accepting Rs 10-lakh bribe; 3 officials booked

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for allegedly receiving Rs 10 lakh as bribe from a contractor for clearing his pending bills worth around Rs 3 crore, an official said on Thursday.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team laid a trap on November 11 and caught Junior Engineer Ajay Babbarwal red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant, the agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency has registered an FIR against Executive Engineer (Najafgarh Zone) RC Sharma, Assistant Engineer Navin Kaul, and Junior Engineer Ajay Babbarwal for allegedly seeking undue payments of Rs 25.42 lakh from the complainant for clearing his pending bills, the statement said.

"The aforesaid accused person (Babbarwal) has been apprehended. The CBI conducted searches at the premises of accused persons which led to recovery of large amount of cash, jewellery and documents related to property," the statement added. PTI ABS ARB ARB