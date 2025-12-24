CBI arrests MCD officials red-handed taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) — an assistant engineer and a beldar — allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for filing a closure report of a building, the agency said on Wednesday.

Ashish Siwach, posted as assistant engineer, and Mahesh Kumar, a beldar, both were deployed in the MCD's Shahdara zone, according to an official statement.

The CBI said it had received a complaint alleging that the beldar, on behalf of the junior engineer and the assistant engineer, had demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for preparing a closure report related to a building that was booked by the MCD.

On December 22, the agency caught both the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, the statement said.

"The accused assistant engineer and beldar were arrested on the spot," the CBI said.

