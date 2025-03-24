CBI arrests NHAI GM, 3 others in Rs 15 lakh bribery case

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and three others, including a general manager of a private company, in connection with alleged bribery of Rs 15 lakh, officials said on Monday.

Ram Prit Paswan, the accused general manager of the NHAI, had allegedly sought the bribe of Rs 15 lakh for "extending undue favours in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts/works of the NHAI", the CBI said in a statement.

Besides Paswan, the CBI has also arrested Suresh Mahapatra, the general manager (GM) of the accused company Ram Kripal Singh Construction Pvt. Ltd, who was allegedly giving the bribe.

Two employees of the company -- Barun Kumar and Chetan Kumar -- were also arrested.

In addition to the arrested persons, the CBI has also named YB Singh, Chief General Manager (CGM) and Regional Officer (RO) posted at NHAI Regional Office, Patna, Deputy General Manager Kumar Saurabh, Project Director Lalit Kumar, Site Engineer Anshul Thakur and AGM Accounts Hemen Medhi in the FIR.

The CBI has also named the company Ram Kripal Singh Construction Pvt. Ltd and its another GM Amar Nath Jha as accused in the FIR among others.

"It was alleged that the accused public servants of National Highways Authority of India, while acting in connivance with accused representatives of the private company, were facilitating and extending undue favour/advantage in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts/works of National Highways Authority of India awarded to the accused private company in lieu of illegal gratification," the CBI said in the statement.

"Searches conducted in this regard have led to recovery of Rs 1.18 crore cash (approx.)," it said.

The CBI raided the meeting place between the accused GM and the employee of a private company where both were caught immediately after the bribe was exchanged, officials said.

"Searches were conducted by the CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Purnia, Ranchi and Varanasi which led to recovery of Rs 1,18,85,000 (approx.), several incriminating documents and digital devices," the statement said. PTI ABS AS AS