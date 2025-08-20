CBI arrests NHAI project director in Telenagan's Warangal for taking Rs 60,000 bribe

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a project director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Warangal and a person while allegedly taking a Rs 60,000 bribe from a restaurant operator, officials said on Wednesday.

It is alleged that Golla Durga Prasad, the project director, and Venu Yadav had demanded a Rs 1 lakh bribe for allowing the restaurant, located adjacent to the Gudur Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway, to operate without any hindrance.

"After negotiation, the accused project director agreed to receive Rs 60,000, promising that during his tenure of five years as project director, PIU, NHAI, Warangal, there would not be any problem for the complainant," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

She said the agency laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed on Tuesday.

"Both the accused have been arrested and are being produced before the court. Searches were conducted at Hyderabad, Warangal and Sadashivpet, and incriminating documents have been seized," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS NSD NSD