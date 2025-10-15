CBI arrests NHICDL executive director in rs 10 lakh bribery case

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an executive director and regional officer of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in Guwahati in connection with an alleged Rs 10 lakh bribery case, officials said on Wednesday.

During searches at the premises of Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh, the CBI seized Rs 2.62 crore in cash and documents related to nine landed properties and 20 apartments owned by him and his family members across the country, the agency said in a statement.

Documents pertaining to the purchase of high-end vehicles in Singh's name were also seized during the searches, it said.

Posted at the NHIDCL regional office in Assam's Guwahati, Singh had allegedly demanded the bribe from a private company in exchange for granting a favourable extension of time (EOT) and completion certificate for its work on the four-laning of National Highway-37 between Demow to End of Moran Bypass in Assam, besides other contracts.

The CBI has also arrested Binod Kumar Jain, a representative of the Kolkata-based company Mohan Lal Jain, in connection with the case.

"Searches were conducted at seven office and residential premises of the accused persons at different locations all over India, " a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

She said verification of the immovable and movable properties of the accused public servant is in progress.

"Both the arrested accused persons will be produced in the court of the special judge, CBI cases in Guwahati, today," she said.