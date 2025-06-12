CBI arrests North Eastern Hill University professor in bribery case

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The CBI has arrested the Dean of School of Life Sciences, North Eastern Hill University, Shillong in an alleged bribery case of Rs 3.43 lakh from Guwahati, officials said Thursday.

A businessman allegedly involved in the scam was also arrested, they said.

According to the officials, Nirmalendu Saha, Professor of Zoology and Dean of School of Life Sciences at the University and businessman Pranjal Sharma indulged in corruption in the deals of scientific equipment, laboratory items, etc.

Sharma allegedly facilitated Saha to obtain bribes for clearance of bills for the supply of equipment, they said.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed," the CBI Spokesperson said. Furthe investigtion is underway. PTI ABS HIG