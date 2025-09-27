CBI arrests PESO official for taking Rs 9 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The CBI has arrested Rajendra Rawat, the joint chief controller of PESO (Navi Mumbai), the nodal agency for regulating safety of hazardous substances in the country, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 9 lakh, officials said Saturday.

The agency recovered around Rs 26 lakh cash during searches, they said. The role of other officials is also under scanner.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) is a department of the Government of India.

The CBI has alleged that Rawat posted at West Circle Office, Navi Mumbai was involved in "large-scale corrupt practices" in conspiracy with private consultants and agents. The agency laid a trap based on on a tip-off.

"During the operation, a private individual (Rahul Bachate) was intercepted after delivering a package at the residence of the accused. On questioning, the accused confessed to having delivered a bribe amount of Rs 9lakh to the wife of the accused officer," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency recovered the amount from Rawat's premises along with an additional unaccounted cash of Rs 7.5 lakh, she said.

"Further, during searches at the office of the accused officer, another agent, admitted to having brought Rs 8 lakh for delivery as illegal gratification. The cash was recovered from his vehicle," the spokesperson said.

In addition, one architect present at the office confessed to having brought Rs. 1.5 lakh as a bribe meant for another public servant, she said. PTI ABS SKY SKY