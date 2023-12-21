CBI arrests postal department official while receiving Rs 2.5 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a senior superintendent of Post Offices in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from his colleague for revoking his suspension, officials said Thursday.

Advertisment

The agency said P Balasubramanyam, senior superintendent of Bhimavaram division in West Godavari district had suspended the staff member facing a criminal case on November 30.

"It was further alleged that the accused (Balasubramanyam) initially demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from complainant for revoking his suspension. After negotiation, the accused allegedly reduced the bribe amount to Rs 2.5 lakh," CBI's spokesperson said here.

After verification, the CBI teams laid a trap and caught Balasubramanyam while accepting the bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh.

"Searches were conducted at the residential & office premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS ZMN