CBI arrests principal commissioner of Income Tax in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday arrested the principal commissioner of the Income Tax (Patna and Dhanbad) Department and four others over alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh from different tax assessees, officials said.

Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Santosh Kumar was arrested along with four private individuals --Gurpal Singh, Rajiv Kumar, Ashok Chaurasia and Pranay -- during an alleged exchange of illegal gratification of Rs 10 lakh, they said.

The CBI booked Kumar in an FIR registered on the basis of a complaint that he was allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from different income tax assessees under his jurisdiction to extend undue benefit to them by abuse of his official position, they said.

"It was also alleged that there were several conduits who were working on behalf of the principal commissioner of Income Tax (Patna and Dhanbad)," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI conducted searches at around 21 locations in Patna, Dhanbad and Noida after the arrests which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles, officials said.

"All accused will be produced at the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Patna, on August 28, 2024," the CBI spokesperson said.