CBI arrests proclaimed offender in DA case

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with a disproportionate assets case, an agency spokesperson said on Friday.

The accused, Santosh Kumar, was arrested on February 20 after his location was recently traced in Delhi based on technical intelligence and ground verification, the spokesperson said.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on June 17, 2008, against then BSNL general manager Chandra Shekhar, Kumar and others on allegations of conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

During the investigation, Kumar projected himself as the director or an authorised representative of a private company and filed petitions claiming ownership of Rs 85 lakh recovered during search proceedings to shield the public servant, the spokesperson said, adding a false ownership trail was allegedly created using forged and fake documents.

A chargesheet in the case was filed earlier in the court of the special judge, CBI, Ambala, which is now at Panchkula.

The accused failed to join the trial and was declared a proclaimed offender on March 24, 2011, the spokesperson said.

"Despite sustained efforts, he remained untraceable for several years. He is now being produced before the CBI court at Panchkula," the spokesperson added. PTI MHS MHS DV DV