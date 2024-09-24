CBI arrests 'proclaimed offender' in loan fraud case

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a "proclaimed offender" in connection with a loan fraud of Rs 21 crore in Bank of Baroda and Standard Chartered Bank, officials said.

Surender Kumar, who was declared "proclaimed offender" by a special court in August last year, had allegedly transferred the loans to his two firms on the basis of a forged Letter of Credit (LC), they said.

He was involved in the diversion of funds in conspiracy with promoters of the borrower company during 2009-17, the agency alleged.

"The CBI had registered a case on 23.03.2021 on complaint of AGM, Stressed Asset Management Branch (SAMB), Bank of Baroda, alleging that Directors/Guarantors of a private company (borrower), the said private company and unknown public servants and private persons committed fraud during the period 2009-2017 to the tune of Rs 21.21 crore (approx) in the loan accounts of Bank of Baroda and Standard Chartered Bank," a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency had filed a charge sheet against eight people, including Kumar, on December 12, 2022.

"Accused Surender Kumar neither joined investigation nor trial proceedings of the court... He was declared a proclaimed offender on 25.08.2023. Thereafter, a standing warrant was issued by the Ld. Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Ghaziabad against him," the spokesperson said.

He was arrested from Kamla Nagar here on Tuesday on the basis of the warrant, he said.

"He was produced in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Ghaziabad and the Court sent him... (to) three days (of) judicial custody up to September 27, 2024. Earlier, in the same case, another Proclaimed Offender Mohit Shah was apprehended by CBI on July 24, 2024 who is presently in judicial custody," he said. PTI ABS DIV DIV