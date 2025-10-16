CBI arrests Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar in graft matter

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar in a graft related matter, sources said.

Bhullar was caught from his Mohali office here, they said.

Further details are awaited.

The 2007-batch IPS officer Bhullar has been serving as the DIG (Ropar Range). Ropar Range comprises Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

Bhullar had earlier served as DIG (Patiala Range). He had also served as joint director, vigilance bureau, and senior superintendent of police in Jagraon, Mohali and Sangrur.