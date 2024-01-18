CBI arrests railway official from Bihar's Hazipur in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a Deputy Chief Materials Manager of the railways and two others from Hazipur in Bihar in connection with a Rs 2 lakh bribery case, officials said Thursday.

Advertisment

Sunil Kumar Gandhi, a 2012-batch IRSS officer of East Central Railway, Hazipur, peon Raman Chaurasia and a private person, Amod Kumar Rai, allegedly collected regular illegal gratification from the contractors of East Central Railway (ECR) for awarding tenders in their favour, the agency said.

"It was further alleged that the bribe money was being paid through a chain of connected persons /firms on behalf of a Tamil Nadu-based private company which had been allegedly favoured in the tender process," a CBI spokesperson said.

He said the agency laid a trap and caught Gandhi while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh through Chaurasia.

"Searches were conducted at eight places in Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Punjab, leading to the recovery of various incriminating documents, mobile phones," he said.

In the FIR, the CBI also named Ankur Tiwari, employee of Sell Scale, Bikki Kumar who is representative of Abrol Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Kapurthala and Anabayan N, a representative of ASK Power Tech and Asian Cooling System, Tamil Nadu. PTI ABS CK