CBI arrests railway's senior section engineer in Varanasi over bribery charges

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a senior section engineer of the railways in Varanasi for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 to relieve an official from his current posting, officials said Thursday.

It is alleged that accused Sanjay Kumar posted in the North Eastern Railway (NER) had demanded Rs 50,000 from the officer for relieving him from his current posting. The officer approached the CBI with a complaint against Kumar.

After registering the FIR, the CBI laid a trap where the alleged bribery took place and nabbed the officer receiving part payment of Rs 20,000.

The CBI also conducted searches at his residences in Salempur and Gorakhpur, they said.