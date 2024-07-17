CBI arrests RPF cop in Navi Mumbai for taking Rs 70,000 bribe

Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a sub-inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) posted in Navi Mumbai for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a person for facilitating the release of a seized trailer, the agency said.

The accused, Bablu Kumar, posted at the RPF's Uran Outpost, was arrested on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a release.

As part of the probe, the CBI also conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, it said.

A person had filed an application before a railway court for releasing his seized trailer, which was fixed for hearing on July 20, the release said.

The accused sub-inspector allegedly threatened the person that he would not release the trailer even after the court order, if he did not pay the bribe, it said.

Following a complaint by the person, the CBI laid a trap on Wednesday and apprehended the accused while he was accepting the bribe amount of Rs 70,000 from the complainant, the release said.

The accused was later produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till July 19, it added. PTI COR DC GK