CBI arrests senior official of NHAI for graft

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The CBI has arrested NHAI general manager Purushottam Lal Choudhary, posted in Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur, in a Rs 10 lakh bribery case, officials said on Sunday.

Six other other accused including an NHAI Consultant and his Resident Engineer, four employees of the private company, were also arrested in the bribery case on Saturday evening, they said.

The accused were receiving bribes for the final handing over as well as the issuance of a no objection certificate and processing of the final bill of the Jhansi-Khajuraho Project awarded to the said private company by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). PTI ABS RHL