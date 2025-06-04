CBI arrests 'sexual predator' circulating child abuse material in Haryana

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an alleged sexual predator from Hisar, Haryana for raping and circulating explicit child sexual abuse material on the internet, officials said Wednesday.

Using Interpol's International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database and Cyber Tipline Reports, generated by Google and submitted to Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the CBI detected the material and identified the victims and perpetrator, they said.

None of the victims or their families had approached police with the complaint before the CBI detected the material and nailed the role of alleged perpetrator, they said.

The agency registered a case on May 29 against Somnath from Hisar for alleged rape and sexual assault on multiple minor victims. He was arrested on Tuesday following searches at his residential premises, they said.

The searches resulted in the seizure of electronic gadgets carrying incriminating material which helped identify multiple victim children who were raped, sexually assaulted, threatened and used for pornographic purposes over the past few years, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. PTI ABS SKY SKY