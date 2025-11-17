CBI arrests social security officer in bribery case in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) The CBI on Monday arrested a social security officer while he was allegedly accepting a bribe from a complainant in Jammu city, officials said.

The officer, posted in the office of the Regional Director, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Jammu, was allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 9,000 from the complainant, a CBI spokesperson said.

The action followed a complaint saying that the complainant’s wife was running a private firm which had become defunct and had not been doing any business since its inception, he said.

However, the ESIC Regional Office had been issuing notices for non-deposit of contribution to ESIC. “When the complainant met the social security officer, he demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 10,000 to close the proceedings,” the spokesperson said.

After negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 9,000 bribe.

The CBI registered the case and laid a trap, subsequently arresting the accused allegedly red-handed while accepting the bribe, he added. PTI AB MNK MNK