CBI arrests son and daughter of former MP over builder's death

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The CBI on Monday arrested the son and daughter of former MP D K Audikesavulu--DA Srinivas and DA Kalpaja--in connection with the mysterious death of K Raghunath, a noted realtor with close ties with the former MP, officials said.

The agency also took in custody SY Mohan, Deputy SP in Karnataka Police and presently posted at SHRC Bangalore, they said.

It is alleged that after the death of former TDP MP from Chittoor in the 14th Lok Sabha Audikesavulu in 2013, Raghunath and the MP's children had a dispute over some properties, with the former claiming to be the owner of those assets, they said.

Audikesavulu was also the former chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

In 2019, Raghunath was found dead in mysterious circumstances, following which the Karnataka High Court had ordered a CBI probe, which was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The CBI has arrested them in connection with cases "relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery of government stamps and seals as well as destruction of evidences and creation of false evidences," the agency spokesperson said in a statement.

"These cases were registered by the CBI on the orders of Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka in matters related to the death of K Raghunath as well as other connected forgery cases, which were previously investigated by the state police," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS ABS MNK MNK MNK