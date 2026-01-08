CBI arrests sub-registrar, reader, 2 others in Delhi for 'bribery'

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a sub-registrar and a reader posted at the sub-registrar's office at Kashmere Gate here, along with two private persons, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said on Thursday.

The federal agency said Sub-Registrar Pankaj Kumar Yadav and reader Ravinder Dabas, working in the revenue department, had allegedly sought a bribe in connivance with private individuals for processing a sale deed.

"The accused public servants in connivance with private persons had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 in lieu of providing sale deed/registry to the complainant," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said in a statement.

It was further alleged that the accused had "threatened" that if the bribe was not paid, the client's documents or sale deed would be objected to by embossing those with a red seal and sent to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The CBI registered a case on January 7 against the accused persons and unidentified others.

The agency laid a trap on Wednesday and caught a middleman red-handed while he was allegedly accepting the bribe on behalf of the government officials.

The sub-registrar, the reader and another private person were subsequently arrested, the agency said. PTI MHS ABS RC