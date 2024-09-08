CBI arrests three in graft case

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The CBI has arrested three accused, including a superintendent from the Central Goods and Service Tax posted in an anti-evasion wing in Mumbai, in connection with a Rs 60 lakh bribery case, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent Sachin Gokulka, Chartered Accountant Raj Aggarwal and one Abhishek Mehta were arrested when they were allegedly receiving part payment of Rs 20 lakh as bribe, they said.

The CBI had registered the case on a complaint against six officers of the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), Mumbai comprising Additional Commissioner Deepak Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner Rahul Kumar, four superintendents - Gokulka, Bijender Janawa, Nikhil Agrawal, Nitin Kumar Gupta, Aggarwal and Mehta.

The case was registered on a complaint of a businessman, who alleged that he was confined for the whole night in the Santacruz office of the CGST on September four when he visited the office. He had alleged that he was released on on September 5 after 18 hours of confinement.

"It was also alleged that during his confinement, Gokulka allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh bribe for not arresting him which was subsequently reduced to Rs 60 lakh," an official said.

In a statement, the CBI spokesperson said three other colleagues of the superintendent (all superintendents of CGST) also allegedly joined him in pressuring the complainant, including through repeated use of force and hurling abuses.

"The complainant was allegedly made to call his cousin while in confinement to convey the demand of undue advantage by CGST officers for not arresting the complainant and favouring him in ongoing probe by CGST," the CBI spokesperson said.

He said the complainant's cousin subsequently contacted Aggarwal, who further contacted other accused private person and senior CGST officers, including Joint Commissioner Kumar.

Aggarwal and Mehta visited the CGST office during the intervening night and negotiated the bribe with CGST officials, which was brought down to Rs 60 lakh which was to be delivered by Aggarwal.

"Out of negotiated bribe of Rs 60 lakh, Rs 30 lakh was allegedly paid by the cousin of complainant through an 'angadia' (hawala). Further, it was alleged that only then the complainant was allowed to leave the CGST Office the next day," the spokesperson said.

"The CBI arrested CA (Aggarwal) red handed while accepting an amount of Rs 20 lakh on behalf of CGST officers, out of the remaining bribe amount. Further, controlled bribe delivery was done to other accused private person, who was to further deliver the bribe to CGST officers through accused (Gokulka)," the spokesperson said.

During further trap proceedings, Gokulka called the other accused private person to meet him near the Oshivara Police Station, Mumbai for collecting bribe where he was also arrested.

"The CBI arrested all the aforesaid three accused involved in accepting bribe during trap proceedings. They were produced before the special court for CBI cases, Mumbai. The court granted police custody of arrested Superintendent CGST and CA till September 10," the spokesperson said.

The agency conducted searches at nine locations at the official and residential premises of accused persons in and around Mumbai which led to recovery of various incriminating documents, he said. PTI ABS DV DV