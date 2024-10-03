CBI arrests TMC student wing doctor leader

New Delhi/Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday arrested TMC youth leader Ashish Pandey in connection with the alleged corruption case against former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh, officials said.

Pandey, who is said to be close to Ghosh, was under the probe agency's scanner and was questioned by the CBI on September 30, they said.

Ghosh was arrested in the corruption case on September 2. Later the agency took his custody in the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run medical college on August 9.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal reacted with caution, while the BJP expressed happiness over the development, saying with this arrest, the CBI has shown it is moving on the right path.

Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (students’ unit) state president and party spokesperson Trinankur Bhattacharya told PTI, “We are yet to hear details about the case. But as of now, we can say that the law will take its own course and we have faith in the justice system.” Pandey was the TMCP unit president of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Another TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said people want to know from the CBI when will the killers of the medic be tracked and arrested.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari asserted that Pandey was a “strongman of the TMC, who was part of the propagator of the threat culture in state-run medical colleges”.

“With his arrest and interrogation, CBI will be able to reach to the bottom of this culture at medical colleges and find out all those involved,” Adhikari said.