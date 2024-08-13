CBI arrests two GST officers in bribery case

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The CBI has booked two GST officers posted in the Principal Commissionerate of Central Tax, Hyderabad for allegedly extorting Rs 5 lakh from a businessman, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Superintendent V D Anand Kumar and Inspector Manish Sharma, he said.

Kumar and Sharma allegedly threatened to impose Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the complainant for "certain alleged irregularity", the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"Further, the complainant alleged that the accused GST officers seized the iron scrap shop of the complainant's private company and demanded and accepted Rs 5 lakh as illegal gratification on July 04, 2023. It was also alleged that the accused further demanded Rs 3 lakh to open the seized premises," he said.

The CBI conducted searches at two places in Hyderabad and recovered incriminating documents, he added.