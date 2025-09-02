CBI arrests two officials in Hyderabad for taking 'bribe'

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it has arrested a Senior Accounts Officer and Senior Assistant of the office of the GST/Customs Department, Hyderabad, in a bribery case.

A case was registered on Tuesday against the accused and unknown others on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant, who is a retired Assistant Commissioner, GST/Customs Department, Hyderabad, for releasing the arrears related to pay parity bill, a release from the CBI said.

Upon negotiation, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 25,000.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed while "demanding and accepting bribe" of Rs 25,000 from the complainant. Both of them have been arrested, it said.

Searches are in progress at the residential premises of the accused in Hyderabad.

The case is under investigation, the release added.