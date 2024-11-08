CBI arrests two officials of Chandigarh Fire Dept over bribery

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The CBI has arrested two officials of the Chandigarh Fire Department, including a station fire officer, for allegedly taking a bribe for issuing a no objection certificate from a company dealing in safety equipment, officials said Friday.

The CBI arrested Lead Fireman Manimajra Kamleshwar Nehra by laying a trap on Thursday when he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 80,000 from an engineer on behalf of Station Fire Officer Dasheru Singh. Singh was arrested later, according to officials.

The agency acted on a complaint from an engineer in a company dealing in fire safety equipment. In his complaint, he said his company had installed firefighting and fire alarm system at a business premises in Chandigarh.

"It was further alleged the accused station fire officer (SFO), Manimajra, visited the premises and demanded Rs one lakh for issuing an NOC for the said firefighting and alarm system," the CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI conducted searches at the Manimajra Fire Station and the residences of both the officers after their arrests. The agency seized Rs 4 lakh cash and incriminating documents from the house of the accused SFO, the spokesperson said. PTI ABS ABS MNK MNK