CBI arrests two PNB officials on corruption charges

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a branch manager and a field officer of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly taking a Rs 20,000 bribe from a person seeking a loan under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, officials said on Wednesday.

The complainant had applied for a Rs 2 lakh Khadi and Village Industries Commission Loan for purchasing swing machines under the programme, they said.

The accused had asked him to increase the loan amount to Rs 4 lakh and pay them Rs 1 lakh as bribe, the spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The agency arrested PNB branch manager Gaurav and field officer Pramod while they were receiving the Rs 20,000 bribe. They are both posted at the bank's Garhmukteshwar branch, he said. PTI ABS ABS ANB ANB