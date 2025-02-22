CBI books 3 railway officials on bribery charges

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against three railway officials for allegedly manipulating a recruitment examination to ensure a job for a person in the railways in return for Rs 15 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

The federal agency acted on a reference from the vigilance department of the Central Railway, they said.

The FIR has named Goods Train Manager Rajendra Kumar Meena, Assistant TRD Helper Sapna Meena, Tech-II Chetram Meena -- all posted at the Kota division in the West Central Railway -- and a private person, Lakshmi Meena, who allegedly acted as an imposter and appeared in the examination in place of a candidate.

It was alleged that Sapna Meena, in connivance with the other accused, secured a job for a person in the Indian Railways through fraudulent means as well as in lieu of illegal financial gratification of Rs 15 lakh.

"It was also alleged that accused dummy candidate (Lakshmi Meena) had appeared in the railway exam and photographs, fake identities, fingerprints of the dummy candidate were utilised in the entire selection process of the Railway Recruitment Exam," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency conducted searches at the premises of the accused in Kota and Sawai Madhopur districts of Rajasthan, the statement said. PTI ABS RC