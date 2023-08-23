CBI books AIIMS-Rishikesh professor in equipment purchase scam

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The CBI has booked a professor of AIIMS-Rishikesh and two private companies for alleged irregularities in purchasing advanced vessel sealing equipment used for sealing blood vessels during surgery, officials said on Wednesday.

The CBI has registered the FIR against Professor Balram Ji Omar as well as private companies Arogya International and Riya Agencies, and others for allegedly causing wrongful loss to AIIMS-Rishikesh to the tune of more than Rs 6.57 crore in the purchase and corresponding undue advantage to themselves, they said.

According to the FIR, the technical tender for Advanced Vessel Sealing Equipment was opened on October 12, 2018, in which private firm Arogya International had qualified and also emerged as the lowest bidder in financial bids opened on January 5, 2019.

"Dr Balram Ji Omar, Procurement Officer, vide his note dated January 10, 2019, recommended for purchase of 7 vessel sealing equipment at a highly exorbitant price of over Rs 55.38 lakh per unit totalling Rs 3.87 crore from Riya Agencies, Jodhpur, instead of the qualified bidder Arogya International," the FIR alleged.

The CBI alleged that the conditions of the tender were "openly flouted" by Omar in the procurement process and other tender committee members to show undue favour to Arogya International and Riya Agencies.

In their bid documents, the equipment cost with accessories supplied to AIIMS Delhi by Arogya International and other hospitals was deliberately masked by it, the FIR alleged.

"This vital fact was deliberately ignored by procurement officer Dr Balram Ji Omar and other members of the tender evaluation committee," it alleged. The CBI had detected the irregularities during a surprise check at AIIMS-Rishikesh.

The FIR alleged that Omar recommended Riya Agencies despite knowing fully well that the company, which had only traded in medicine, was neither the bidder, manufacturer, authorized distributor or equipment dealer nor it had ever supplied any such equipment previously to any government or reputed private organization.

"Seven advanced vessel sealing equipment were procured at the highly exorbitant price of Rs 54.82 lakh per unit from Riya Agencies, Jodhpur, against the price of Rs 19.92 lakh at which AIIMS-Rishikesh had purchased the same equipment from India Meditronic Pvt. Ltd, Gurugram, on October 23, 2018. Balram Ji Omar, being the procurement officer, was well aware of this fact," the FIR alleged.

The CBI alleged that in the conspiracy to cheat AIIMS-Rishikesh, Omar sought the benchmark price from Arogya International to justify the exorbitant price he recommended.

"The facts prima-facie disclose that the accused public servant and other unknown public servants entered into a criminal conspiracy with partners of Arogya International and Riya Agencies.

"By abusing their official position as public servants, they showed undue favour to Arogya International and Riya Agencies in the purchase of advanced vessel sealing equipment at a highly exorbitant price and thereby caused wrongful loss to AIIMS-Rishikesh to the tune of more than Rs 6.57 crore and corresponding undue advantage to themselves," the FIR alleged. PTI ABS ABS NSD NSD