CBI books Aligarh man for running 'Centre for Narendra Modi Studies' sans permission

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The CBI has booked a Aligarh-based man for allegedly setting up a 'Centre for Narendra Modi Studies' without obtaining permission from the Central government or the Prime Minister's Office, officials said Monday.

The CBI acted on a complaint lodged by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), which tagged a complaint by an Aligarh-based advocate alleging that Jasim Mohammad was running the centre without taking prior permission, in violation of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, they said.

The agency launched a preliminary inquiry in April this year after receiving the complaint from the assistant director, PMO.

"The preliminary inquiry revealed that the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies was registered on January 25, 2021, under the Indian Trust Act, 1860, by Jasim Mohammad without prior permission from the Central government or the PMO," the CBI FIR said.

The central agency sought permission from the chief metropolitan magistrate, RADC, to investigate the case, which was granted on October 14 following which the FIR was registered against Jasim Mohammad. PTI ABS ARI