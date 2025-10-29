CBI books arrested DIG HS Bhullar for amassing disproportionate assets

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The CBI has booked arrested Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar in a fresh case of amassing disproportionate assets (DA), officials said Wednesday.

The CBI had arrested Bhullar on October 16 for allegedly accepting Rs 8 lakh in a bribe from a scrap dealer as "sewa pani". Subsequent searches resulted in the seizure of cash worth Rs 7.5 crore besides gold jewellery weighing 2.5 kg.

In addition, 26 luxury watches, including those from Rolex and Rado brands, documents pertaining to more than 50 immovable properties held in the names of family members and suspected benami entities, locker keys and details of multiple bank accounts and four firearms along with 100 live cartridges, were also seized during the search operation.

Since his arrest, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also operated several of his bank lockers, they said.

The assets seized during the searches have thrown open alleged illicit wealth which seems multiple times over and above his known sources of income, prompting the agency to register a fresh FIR against him, they said.

The agency will take the seized wealth as the starting point and may unravel more assets during the probe, they said.