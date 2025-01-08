CBI books arrested DUSIB legal officer in DA case

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The CBI has registered a disproportionate assets case of Rs 5.21 crore against a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) legal officer who was arrested last year for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, officials said Wednesday.

Advertisment

The case was registered after the CBI recovered documents showing investments and wealth allegedly over and above Vijay Maggo's lawful sources of income, they said.

Maggo was arrested last year for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40 lakhs in the name of DUSIB Principal Director P K Jha to facilitate the de-sealing and opening of two shops being run by the complainant, Karan Gupta.

Maggo was arrested while taking Rs 5 lakh as as part payment, the officials said.

Advertisment

They said a raid was conducted on November 8 after the arrest.

"During investigation, searches were conducted at the residence of the accused person Vijay Kumar Maggo and cash amount of Rs 3.79 crore and other incriminating documents pertaining to assets and expenditures of the accused Vijay Kumar Maggo and his family members were recovered, for which accused Vijay Kumar Maggo could not satisfactorily account for," the CBI FIR said.

The analysis of documents showed that Maggo and his wife had Rs 5.21 crore of wealth which could not be accounted for from their legal sources of income, they said.

Advertisment

Maggo's bail plea was denied last November and he continues to remain in jail. PTI ABS ABS TIR TIR