CBI books CGST official in Jaipur in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a tax official in Jaipur for amassing assets worth Rs 2.54 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income, a spokesperson said on Friday.

She said Rati Ram Meena, Assistant Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax Jaipur, illicitly amassed pecuniary resources and properties in his own name and the names of his family members.

"It is alleged that the accused, while serving in the offices of CGST at Jaipur and Ahmedabad from August 2018 to August 2025, acquired assets to the tune of Rs 2.54 crore (approximately) through illegal means, approximately 100 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income, to which he cannot satisfactorily account for," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency alleged that Meena and his family own various immovable properties at different places in Rajasthan, as well as premium vehicles, including a Porsche and a Jeep Compass.

The agency said Meena routed the ill-gotten money through several firms owned by his family members.

"Searches were conducted at various places in Jaipur, Ankleshwar and Ahmedabad, which led to the recovery of gold and silver jewellery approximately worth Rs 35 lakh," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS RUK RUK