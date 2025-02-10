CBI books chief engineer of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link project for 'bribery'

New Delhi: The CBI has booked a chief engineer of the Konkan Railways for alleged bribery to clear the pending bills of a company involved in the construction of the Katara-Dharam section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link project, officials said on Monday.

Sumeet Khajuria, a 2005-batch IRSE (Indian Railway Service of Engineers) officer, was named as an accused in an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with Paras Railtech Private Limited and its directors Rajesh Kumar Jain, Pushp Raj Singh and Sulabh Rawat, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.

It is alleged that Khajuria and the directors of the company were indulging in corrupt practices in clearing pending bills and revising estimates related to the removal of tunnel muck in the execution of the ambitious project supervised by the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, they said.